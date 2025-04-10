First Foundation Advisors Sells 13,913 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,913 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $476,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 74.1% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 43,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 52.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Pfizer by 1,261.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 77,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

