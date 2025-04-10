Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Affimed from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Affimed alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Affimed

Affimed Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. 27,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,673. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 30.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 126,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Affimed by 4.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.