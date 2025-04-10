Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $110.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.57.

Popular Price Performance

BPOP traded down $5.35 on Wednesday, reaching $81.56. 143,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,329. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.81.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $984,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. This represents a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $1,040,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,721.32. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Popular by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Popular by 589.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

