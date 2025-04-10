Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

BASE has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Couchbase from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

NASDAQ BASE traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. 136,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,386. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $775.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 14,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $266,093.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 311,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,080.55. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $173,028.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,366,259.10. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,400 shares of company stock worth $975,265. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 33.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 93,301 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 15,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after buying an additional 33,294 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Couchbase by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 242.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

