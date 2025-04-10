Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 406 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $68,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 91.0% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in S&P Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.86.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $474.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $507.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.94. The stock has a market cap of $148.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

