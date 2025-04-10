M Winkworth’s (WINK) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

M Winkworth Stock Up 1.4 %

M Winkworth stock traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 204.90 ($2.62). 3,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 199.69. The firm has a market cap of £26.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. M Winkworth has a 1 year low of GBX 155 ($1.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.81).

M Winkworth Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $3.30. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

