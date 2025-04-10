S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $68,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $474.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $148.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $507.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.94.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.86.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

