Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Shares Up 65% – What’s Next?

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 65% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.90 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.90 ($0.13). 2,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 128,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

Induction Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Induction Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Induction (AIM: INHC) Induction delivers a suite of software solutions that transforms care delivery and the patient journey through hospital. Our system-wide applications help healthcare providers and administrators to deliver care at any stage remotely as well as face-to-face – giving the communities they serve greater flexibility, control and ease of access.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Induction Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Induction Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.