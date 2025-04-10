D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.76. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 85,402 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $718.93 million, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 249,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

