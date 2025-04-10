Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $19.50. Super Hi International shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 709 shares.

Super Hi International Trading Up 10.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $208.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.06 million. Analysts forecast that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Hi International

About Super Hi International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Super Hi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Super Hi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Super Hi International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

