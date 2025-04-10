ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.24, but opened at $37.29. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 358,430 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Down 20.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $584.86 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

