ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.24, but opened at $37.29. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 358,430 shares changing hands.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Down 20.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $584.86 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
