DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.84, but opened at $72.80. DexCom shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 2,317,477 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra Research raised DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

DexCom Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $990,668.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,063,918.86. This represents a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,209.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,183,401.02. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in DexCom by 5,456.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,529,000 after buying an additional 1,332,522 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2,226.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 222,548 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 556.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $5,812,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

