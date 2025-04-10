Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 4,651 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $90,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 871,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,715 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,025,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,003,000 after acquiring an additional 55,690 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $143.31 and a one year high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

