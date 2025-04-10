Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $86.25 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 716,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $86,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,994.24. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE PM opened at $151.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $236.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $163.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 119.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

