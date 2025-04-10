Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HSIC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 509,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,710. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $82.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 68.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

