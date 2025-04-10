Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BBVA. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,248. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.4439 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

