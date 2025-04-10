Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Trading Down 6.4 %

Suncor Energy stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.03. 1,669,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.