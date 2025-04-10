Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates FY26 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.05 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.800-1.360 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Lovesac Price Performance

LOVE traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,892. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $261.82 million, a PE ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $241.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.33 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

In related news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $789,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,864.17. This trade represents a 16.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

