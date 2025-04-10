General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $227.00 Price Target at Citigroup

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GE. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

General Electric stock traded down $9.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,336. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Electric has a 12-month low of $146.78 and a 12-month high of $214.21. The company has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $2,375,439,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 23,611.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,632 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in General Electric by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,581,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $597,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in General Electric by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,591,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $194,208,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

