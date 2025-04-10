Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Airgain from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of AIRG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. 1,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,014. Airgain has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Airgain news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $29,045.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,071.36. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,195 shares of company stock worth $88,255 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Airgain by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 677,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 39,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 23.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Airgain by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Airgain by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 26,573 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

