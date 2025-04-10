DRW Securities LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DRW Securities LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,793 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

