Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.32 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Alliance Pharma had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%.

Alliance Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Alliance Pharma stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 64.30 ($0.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,789,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,822. Alliance Pharma has a 52 week low of GBX 24.55 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.20 ($0.85). The firm has a market cap of £348.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Alliance Pharma to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 7,000 ($89.45) to GBX 6,250 ($79.86) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

