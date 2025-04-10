Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for KeyCorp (KEY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) in the last few weeks:

4/7/2025 – KeyCorp was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/3/2025 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $16.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2025 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – KeyCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – KeyCorp was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of KEY stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,335,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,972,732. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -273.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in KeyCorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 68,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 61,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 123,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in KeyCorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 228,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,214,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 215,866 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

