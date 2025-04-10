Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,251,000 after acquiring an additional 352,358 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after acquiring an additional 199,487 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,498,000 after acquiring an additional 243,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,292,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,693,608. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.60 and a 200 day moving average of $220.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

