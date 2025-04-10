Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCA. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.50 to C$75.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.06.

Shares of TSE CCA traded down C$3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$62.41. 60,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,065. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.50. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.82 and a twelve month high of C$75.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

