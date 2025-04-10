VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

VerticalScope (TSE:FORAFree Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FORA. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark lifted their price objective on VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on VerticalScope from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

VerticalScope Stock Performance

FORA stock traded down C$0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.78. 238,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,167. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.31 million, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of -0.02. VerticalScope has a twelve month low of C$4.76 and a twelve month high of C$14.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Brandon Seibel sold 12,500 shares of VerticalScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00. Also, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total transaction of C$107,270.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock worth $259,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

VerticalScope Company Profile

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

