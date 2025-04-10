Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James cut shares of Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$14.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of Obsidian Energy stock traded down C$0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.99. 210,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$455.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.30. Obsidian Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.67 and a 1-year high of C$12.37.

In related news, Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie acquired 4,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.94 per share, with a total value of C$33,578.26. Also, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.56, for a total value of C$189,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,329 shares of company stock worth $40,805. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Ltd, is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer with strategic assets in Alberta. It operates in a single reporting segment that is exploration, development and holding an interest in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

