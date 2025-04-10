STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$5.50.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STEP. Cormark upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.
STEP Energy Services is an energy services company that provides coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and hydraulic fracturing solutions. Our combination of modern equipment along with our commitment to safety and quality execution has differentiated STEP in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals and higher pressures.
