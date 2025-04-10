Paralel Advisors LLC Purchases 992 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. United Therapeutics makes up 0.2% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 678.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $5.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,632. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $230.39 and a 12-month high of $417.82.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,424. This trade represents a 22.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $3,367,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,606.58. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $30,640,680. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.