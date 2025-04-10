AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Down 2% Following Analyst Downgrade

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $575.00 to $425.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as low as $263.00 and last traded at $269.45. Approximately 3,016,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,687,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.96.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APP. FBN Securities began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.32.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,201.85. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841 over the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.64.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

