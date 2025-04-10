Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 2.9% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $522.95 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $536.22 and a 200-day moving average of $532.26. The company has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

