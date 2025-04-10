Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Lessened by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

VO stock opened at $240.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.19. The stock has a market cap of $238.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

