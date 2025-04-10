Promising Retail Stocks To Consider – April 9th

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and Micron Technology are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies engaged in selling goods or services directly to consumers, such as department stores, supermarkets, and online retailers. These stocks are influenced by consumer spending habits and economic cycles, making them a barometer of retail industry health and broader market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $39.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.24. The company had a trading volume of 123,182,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,764,555. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.83 and a 200 day moving average of $323.34. The company has a market cap of $840.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $19.13 on Wednesday, hitting $191.55. 91,533,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,281,007. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $16.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.08. The stock had a trading volume of 59,545,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,309,883. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $29.33 on Wednesday, reaching $383.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,892,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,996,724. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.72. The company had a trading volume of 42,916,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,197,196. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.20 and a 200 day moving average of $104.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $20.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $513.60. 4,960,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,312. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU traded up $10.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.18. 33,343,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,001,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average is $97.69.

