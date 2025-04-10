Rep. Greg Landsman Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (2)” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 3/27/2025.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BMY opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the period. InvesTrust grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the first quarter. InvesTrust now owns 115,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 51,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 102.2% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 54,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

