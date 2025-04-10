Best Utility Stocks To Follow Today – April 9th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that supply essential services such as electricity, water, natural gas, and sometimes telecommunications. They tend to offer stable earnings and consistent dividend payouts, making them attractive investments for those seeking lower volatility and defensive positioning during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $38.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.74. 123,182,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,038,822. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.34. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.68 billion, a PE ratio of 128.06, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $20.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $513.07. 4,960,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,572. The company’s 50 day moving average is $499.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $539.00.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. 124,909,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,823,526. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20.

