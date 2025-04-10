Blue Edge Capital LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Blue Edge Capital LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $2,356,357,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 138,682.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 634,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 633,779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $572,730,000. Amundi bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $528,792,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,976,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,017.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,155.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,053.00 to $1,046.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,099.62.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $897.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $947.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $988.95. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $745.55 and a 52 week high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $0.41. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.00, for a total transaction of $10,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,117,330. This trade represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

