QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,769 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 0.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,721,882,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $527,053,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,542,337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,158,654,000 after buying an additional 709,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,471,231,000 after purchasing an additional 707,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $137.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.88. The company has a market capitalization of $152.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.64.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,716,927. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,018 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,613. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

