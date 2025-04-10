FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.23. The company has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

