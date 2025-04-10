F M Investments LLC Has $11.63 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $128.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.49. The firm has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

