Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Mizuho

EXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.25.

EXR stock traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.66. The stock had a trading volume of 272,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,580. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $121.03 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

