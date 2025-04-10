Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Barclays

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.02. 285,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average of $65.43. Robert Half has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 613.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

