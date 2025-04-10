Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at US Capital Advisors

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

KNTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Kinetik from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kinetik from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

NASDAQ:KNTK traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,967. Kinetik has a 52-week low of $37.65 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45.

In related news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $55,004,370.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,628,320.78. This trade represents a 61.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinetik by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 622,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 5,716.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 29,097 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Tiptree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth $5,387,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth $2,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

