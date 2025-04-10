Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Pareto Securities

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDNNY

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 10.9 %

BDNNY stock traded up $5.84 on Tuesday, hitting $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,609. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $76.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.