Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMT

Kennametal Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,735. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,691.25. This trade represents a 14.79 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kennametal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,134,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,573,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,819,000 after purchasing an additional 78,149 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,543,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,106,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.