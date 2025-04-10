Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $203.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. Cintas has a 12-month low of $162.16 and a 12-month high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cintas by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Cintas by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cintas by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,668 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Cintas by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

