Argent Trust Co Has $40.60 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,213 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,189,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 67,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $14.12 on Thursday, hitting $532.13. The company had a trading volume of 824,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,446. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $548.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $576.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

