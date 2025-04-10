Accredited Investors Inc. Has $892,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $499.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $549.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

