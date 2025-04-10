Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.289 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

