Colonial Trust Advisors Has $15.80 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.4% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $15,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,049,852.03. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,852 shares of company stock worth $16,785,080. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $89.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.73. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $719.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.