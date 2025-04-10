Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 116.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Boeing by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 473.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $268,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of BA traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,800,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,989,568. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $196.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.91. The company has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.